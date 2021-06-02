Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a market cap of $32,723.63 and $1.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00030664 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003150 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

