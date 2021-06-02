Modefi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $466,660.00 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and $466,660.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00006523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00082613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.71 or 0.01037626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.16 or 0.09729003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052310 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,010,887 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.