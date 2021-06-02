Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.00

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.00 and last traded at $189.23, with a volume of 38322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.66.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

