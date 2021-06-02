Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.00

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.00 and last traded at $189.23, with a volume of 38322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.66.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
