ModiHost (AIM) Hits Market Cap of $143,197.45

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $143,197.45 and $32,962.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ModiHost has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.01025743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.84 or 0.09510549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00052086 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

