Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $204.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,334,890. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

