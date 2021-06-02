Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 2,736,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,515. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

