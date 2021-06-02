Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,381 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.24% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $695,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

