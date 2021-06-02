MonaCoin (MONA) Hits Market Cap of $159.44 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00006404 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $159.44 million and $10.24 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

