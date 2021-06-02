MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 3,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,077,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 1.75.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

