Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,789,000 after acquiring an additional 80,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $342.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

