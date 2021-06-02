Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $42,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $342.44 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.