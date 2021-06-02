Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MEG stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 653,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,939,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 748,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after buying an additional 306,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

