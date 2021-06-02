Mooncoin (MOON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00498534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

