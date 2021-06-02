MoonTools (MOONS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,130.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, MoonTools has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $7,130.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $37.66 or 0.00100955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00282934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00186606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.65 or 0.01224163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,412.51 or 1.00292412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032546 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

