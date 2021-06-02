MoonTrust (MNTT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $449.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00282141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00188359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.12 or 0.01067313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.45 or 1.00318825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032502 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

