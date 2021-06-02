Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. 773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACA)

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

