Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.54. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$33.50, with a volume of 46,674 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0145148 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

