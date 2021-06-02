MORPHOSE (MORPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,391.00

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. MORPHOSE has a total market capitalization of $437,390.48 and approximately $9,391.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MORPHOSE coin can now be purchased for about $8.08 or 0.00021534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00284333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00187495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.01243455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,566.07 or 1.00178449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00033112 BTC.

MORPHOSE Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

