MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 8.7%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 70,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,139,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 136.86.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $5,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.