MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading Down 0.5%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 5,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded MPC Container Ships ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPZZF)

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container ships. It focuses on the feeder vessels between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. MPC Container Ships ASA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.