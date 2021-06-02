MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $17,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $914.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.55.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.