MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.44% of MSG Networks worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 2,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. MSG Networks Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

