mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.93 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and $3.93 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.01017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.17 or 0.09501189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051127 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

