mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.91 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $16.50 million and $3.91 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01021235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.15 or 0.09727285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092077 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

