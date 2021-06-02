mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. mStable USD has a market cap of $42.14 million and $801.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002746 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,370.52 or 1.00056809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00038323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

