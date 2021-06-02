MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €191.00 ($224.71) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €214.60 ($252.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €203.44. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

