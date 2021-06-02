MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTYFF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.