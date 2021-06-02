MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTYFF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

