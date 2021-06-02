MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 113,159 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,159 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $45,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $325.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

