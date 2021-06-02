MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 79,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $82,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

