MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3,799.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,016 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $62,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $259.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

