MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $37.78 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,053 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $37,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,321,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of COF stock opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

