MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $49.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,310 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,875,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,216,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,434.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,280.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,061 shares of company stock worth $92,728,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

