MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $41.25 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 462,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,254,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.07% of Bank of Montreal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,844.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 277,809 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

NYSE:BMO opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $106.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

