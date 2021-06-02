MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,046,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,426,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

