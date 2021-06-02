MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 37,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Danaher by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 409,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.31 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

