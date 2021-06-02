MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 6,000 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.12% of Humana worth $64,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Humana by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $431.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.84. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

