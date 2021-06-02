MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,892,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.24% of Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Discovery by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

DISCA stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,337 shares of company stock worth $16,417,990 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.