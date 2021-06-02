MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 127,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of EA opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

