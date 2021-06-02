MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 48,262 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $439,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,388.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,253.53. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

