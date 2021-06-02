MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $44,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Shares of HD stock opened at $314.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $334.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

