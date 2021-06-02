Multiplier (MXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $63,988.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00282332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00186137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.01256159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.68 or 1.00214982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033740 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 97,098,154 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

