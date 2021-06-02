MurAll Hits Market Cap of $10.89 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. MurAll has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $1.55 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MurAll has traded 146.1% higher against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.74 or 0.01034067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.26 or 0.09622226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052681 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,833,096 coins and its circulating supply is 8,643,745,051 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

