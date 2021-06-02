MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.34. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 62,060 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%.
About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
