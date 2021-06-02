Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $8.48 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $71,904.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 365.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,783,153,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

