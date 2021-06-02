Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$16.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($16.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($14.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($20.04). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($14.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($58.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($56.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($45.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($29.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

NBR stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

