NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.08

Shares of NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 49.13 ($0.64). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 62,329 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.08. The firm has a market cap of £22.57 million and a P/E ratio of -98.00.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NAHL Group plc will post 1857.5819939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

