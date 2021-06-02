Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $92,040.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.01025743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.84 or 0.09510549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00052086 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,443,896 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.