Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.88

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00005019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $27.74 million and approximately $20,379.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,501.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $695.50 or 0.01854580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00485417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

