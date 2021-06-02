National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.24. 24,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 983,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

