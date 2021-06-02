National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.24. 24,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 983,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
