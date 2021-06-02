NativeCoin Price Tops $0.0781 on Major Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $10,033.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00278816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

